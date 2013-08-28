HKLiquidations LLC Now Purchasing Equipment and Inventory

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Facility downsizing, business liquidation, and shutdown management experts HKLiquidations LLC are now purchasing equipment and inventory from their clients as part of their breakdown process services.



Items that HKL are currently purchasing include, but are not limited to, computers, motherboards, and electronic equipment; forklifts, pallets, pallet jacks and other warehouse supplies; as well as work and lab tables, benches, and shelving. HKL will also consider purchasing select items of overstock inventory on a case-by-case basis. This service can be of particular use to businesses that are in need of extra financing to cover debts or that are trying to generate as much income as possible before closing.



HKLiquidations LLC is experienced at helping businesses and individuals through the liquidation or shutdown process as their staff and management have been helping businesses with complete site breakdown and cleaning services for over a decade. They handle the packing and removal of all wiring, cables, electronics, generators, pallet racking, shelving, and left over materials, as well as complete site cleaning and facilities repair. Additionally they resell all used equipment to individuals and companies starting new businesses or expanding their existing ones.



To read more about inventory and equipment purchasing – or to see the rest of HKLiquidations LLC’s products and services – visit their website at http://www.hkliquidations.com/. You can also find them online on LinkedIn or by following them on Twitter, or you can speak with an HKLiquidations LLC representative about your site breakdown options directly by calling (214) 535-2970.



About HKLiquidations LLC:

HKLiquidations LLC is based in Dallas but performs liquidation services across the country, helping guide companies of all industry types through the shutdown or downsizing processes. HKL also aids those individuals that are opening new facilities with the stocking and set up of their site. They are a green company that strives to use only the most environmentally responsible practices and are fully licensed and insured. They are happy to provide a free estimate on any project, regardless of size, location, or business type.