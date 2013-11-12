Shweebo Offers Shopping with Premium Package Forwarding Services at Affordable Rates

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The website Shweebo.com affirms that they strive to offer assistance in terms fulfilling all types of shopping, packaging and shipping needs of the customers. They help customers in making essential decisions regarding the purchase of the precious products. They facilitate safe and cost-effective delivery along with no hidden expensive surprises. One can avail painless, easy and simple shopping, shipping and packaging services at affordable rates.



Shweebo is dedicated towards offering effective Package Forwarding services. It commits to offer features such as customer-friendly services that really demonstrates care and concern. Their service offerings are easy and offer an intuitive experience. They always believe in a timely response and offer a cost-saving facility, employing a leading edge technology, which can ensure a secure and safe delivery. They always endeavour to make customers feel as if they are part of the Shweebo family.



As per the website, the company provides a wide range of services at prices that suits one’s pocket. One of the important services that Shweebo offers to its customers is a personalised US Address for shipping all the packages, irrespective of their size. It works to consolidate the products or packages so that one has to pay economical shipping costs. The packaging is always user and earth-friendly which means the materials can be further recycled for shipping purposes and one can attain further savings as well. People who are really busy working and cannot spare time to track the products can rely upon its services. The company offers its best services to safely deliver products at the doorstep of the customers.



According to the website, plans providing special insurance of the products are offered by the company wherein one can feel relaxed and satisfied in terms of product purchasing. The company fulfills all the storage needs of the customers and handles the products efficiently by allowing the access to view the items. It works to offer 100% customer satisfaction and strengthening the relationships with clients. One can avail the Shweebo points whenever a shipment is made through them. Points can be further utilised for purchases made in the near future through Shweebo. This is another way of proving that the company really cares and are committed to offering benefits to its customers. One can avail more info about the company by logging onto the website http://www.shweebo.com/ .



About Shweebo

Shweebo is an international package forwarding company which strives to provide a wide range of services to the customers so as to make sure that their products are delivered safely and quickly to the intended destination. The customers are offered full access and control of the supply chain. This permits the customers to grab the complete cost savings advantage or prevent the delays that might arise in the shipments.



For Media Enquiry

Email: info@shweebo.com

Website: http://www.shweebo.com/