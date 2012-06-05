Shyness Can Become a Thing of the Past Thanks to Help and Advice from Over Shyness

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- According to statistics, about one half of adults say that they are shy. From feeling bashful when entering a room full of strangers at a party to avoiding other people all together and being alone much of the time, shyness can really run the gamut from an occasional minor issue to something that can have a significant negative impact on the person’s life.



But while many people would love to overcome their shyness, improve their confidence and feel more at-ease when speaking with others, it can be difficult to do so.



A young man named Chris understands completely what it feels like to be shy, as well as the major effect that it can have on those who are experiencing it. For years, Chris struggled with shyness and being unable to talk to people and having few friends.



One day, Chris decided to take action and learn how to overcome shyness. He began practicing various tips, tricks and techniques and over time, learned how not to be shy. As a result, Chris now feels much more comfortable in social situations and spends time with his large circle of friends.



In an effort to help other people who need help overcoming shyness, Chris recently started his own website called Over Shyness. The site has already been creating quite a buzz for its wide variety of helpful articles written by Chris and other people who have personally overcome their shyness and are now leading happier lives.



“If you want to learn how to overcome shyness then you’re in the right place,” Chris wrote in one of the articles on the user-friendly website, adding that he knows what it feels like to want to hide away from the world and spend all day on the computer.



“I don’t want to feed you rubbish information and bad advice – I want to show you how to overcome shyness for yourself and really make a change in your life.”



Using the Over Shyness website to get help is easy; people are welcome to take their time browsing through the site and reading through the many helpful posts. Recent articles include “How to Be More Social,” “Why Self Confidence Quotes Don’t Work,” and “Overcoming Social Awkwardness,” which offers useful tips that people who want to overcome their shyness can start practicing right away.



About Over Shyness

Over Shyness has been created for people with shyness by people who overcame shyness. People can use it to learn to improve their social skills, grow their confidence and change their lives. The new website features numerous articles filled with helpful and empathetic tips and advice. For more information, please visit http://overshyness.com