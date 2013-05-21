Shyness Haven Website Launched to Help the Shy

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Shy people may have more to them than they realize, with some having genetic dispositions to shyness. For many, it is something they experience at one point or another in their lives, but quickly overcome it.



“While it is a hope that shyness is eventually conquered, often it may not be. This is where my website helps those who have trouble being around others,” said Donna Wright, owner of Shyness Haven.



Shyness Haven is an online resource for shyness and overcoming its effects. Many who suffer from shyness lack the ability to talk to anyone, and resources have been limited for a very long time.



“There are plenty of positive things shy people can do to overcome their shyness. My website gives them a chance to learn how to cope while not being judged or placed into uncomfortable positions,” said Wright.



Several resources, all reviewed by Wright, are available on the website as well. These articles, and programs help those who are shy overcome their shyness with common, realistic tips.



“A haven is a place where someone can go to feel safe, understood and not criticized for being different or shy. This was the impetus behind my website and the name,” said Wright.



Wright features several blog posts currently and is looking to expand her options and posts with additional features as the site continues to grow. Comments and feedback are especially welcome.



“We are always looking for suggestions and feedback from our visitors. If my site helped you in any way, I especially want to hear from you,” said Wright.



For additional information, to read her blogs or to learn more about overcoming shyness, visit http://www.shynesshaven.com.



