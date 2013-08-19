Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of SIA Engineering Company - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "SIA Engineering Company - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "SIA Engineering Company"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about "SIA Engineering Company" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons To Buy

Enhance your understanding of "SIA Engineering Company"

Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) is an aircraft maintenance service provider based in Singapore. The company offers airframe maintenance and overhaul, line maintenance and technical handling, component maintenance and overhaul, fleet management program, engine overhaul, passenger-to-freighter conversion, cabin modifications and training to 80 international airlines worldwide. It also provides aircraft weighing, corrosion prevention and control program, paint-stripping and painting of aircraft exteriors and non-destructive testing (NDT). SIAEC operates with its 25 joint ventures and subsidiaries across nine countries. The company has its operations in Australia, the US, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines and Vietnam. SIAEC is headquartered in Singapore.



Companies Mentioned



SIA Engineering Company



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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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