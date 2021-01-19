SIAM SEIMITSU Launches New Models in Air Dryers, Chillers and Auto Drain Equipment

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- SIAM SEIMITSU, the leaders in ORION branded products are pleased to announce the launch of new models in air dryers, chillers and auto drain equipment. The ORION refrigerated air dryer is a feature-packed air dryer for energy savings and stable productivity. Made up of nickel-plated copper pipe, this equipment also comes with anti-corrosion and gas leak prevention features. The company also present a wide range of cooling machines and chillers which can be used as coolants. The equipment promises up to 80% energy savings with high accuracy temperature control and space saving installation design. There are exclusive auto drain traps which are operable in environment where machines are exposed to water splashing. The catalogue features both float operated and disc operated auto drain traps. The sales team are readily available to offer advice on compressed air systems, dry air systems, vacuum systems and cooling systems.



SIAM SEIMITSU Co. Ltd established in 2012 is a distributor, importer and supplier of ORION branded products in air dryers, chiller, dehumidifiers, vacuum pumps, precision air processors, air filters and auto drain devices.



