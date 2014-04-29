Siam Smartphone Goes Head-to-Head with Russian Yota Phone Amidst Political Unrest

Flower Mound, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Siam Smartphone announced plans to launch new dual-screen smartphone earlier than expected to compete with Russia’s Yota Phone amidst political uncertainty for High-technology Imports.



The White House’s statement on Ukraine today included mounting pressures for Russian companies looking to export “high-technology items” – at this point it is unclear whether the Yotaphone product would fall into that category preventing it’s scheduled release later this year.



There were reportedly over a billion smartphones sold during 2013 according to a report released in January by the Guardian. The market for dual-screen phones has been avoided by major smartphone manufactures focused on high-volume, mass-market solutions. Siam has discovered that there is a lot of interest in the US for a smartphone with two screens.



“Yotaphone has done a great job of providing international users with a dual-screen experience. We hope the recent political environment does not preclude Yota from competing in the US Market. We know their presence here alongside Siam will help both of our dual-screen products. In a market dominated by ‘Big Tech’ – we need as many smaller, independent innovators as we can get.”

- Darius Allen



Plans and Specifications for the new smartphone named ‘Siam’ includes a color HD screen on both sides of the phone, dual operating system options, rear panel touch scrolling, SMSby50 studio sound output and waterproofing.



Firmware platform will include a combination of Android, Windows and possibly Ubuntu. Memory, Battery Life and Durability will also be engineered to enhance and improve the user experience.



The Siam Smartphone has moved its launch ahead to late 2014 to capitalize on the Dual-Screen Smartphone Craze that begun in Asia last November.

Siam will be LTE compatible and anticipates being compatible with all major Mobile Carriers, Including AT&T and Verizon Wireless.



For more information, or to participate in Beta Testing:



Media Relations – press@crbtinc.com

4300 Windsor Centre Trl #100

Flower Mound, TX 75028

855-545-0028



Press Kit or Product Updates – press@crbtinc.com

Beta and Prototype requests should be sent to Darius Allen directly at: dallen@crbtinc.com

http://www.theguardian.com/technology/2014/jan/29/smartphone-sales-billion-2013-samsung-apple-china

http://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2014/04/28/statement-press-secretary-ukraine

siamsmartphone.com

http://yotaphone.com/#/en/

facebook.com/siamsmartphone