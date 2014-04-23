Sick of PSY? Get 'As Much as a Rat's Tail' for a Real Sense of Seoul

Seoul, Korea -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- The authors of the book As Much As A Rat’s Tail, Peter Liptak and Siwoo Lee, have announced the launch of their Kickstarter campaign. It aims to share the intricacies of Korean slang and culture not in any textbooks (what they’ll never teach you in class) by not only getting the newly edited 2nd edition published and sent out to backers, but also by adding some extra Seoul with an eBook version, a fab set of illustrated flash cards, some killer T-shirts and if the campaign overfunds, an enhanced ebook, posters and other swag, as well as a badass Korean Slang smartphone app for all contributors.



“Every language desperately needs this kind of book; the kind of book that teaches how people REALLY use the language. And while slang is not entirely academic, it is far more communicative and useful for engaging in a new language than the stilted artificial bullsh*t textbooks normally stuff down the throats of learners. With the goal of teaching the wonderfully versatile and totally day-to-day relevant slang that will allow people to be welcomed into the culture, we are delivering the secrets of the street; the true language of Seoul; and helping people understand how Koreans think, act and speak,” said Peter Liptak, the author of the book.



The first edition of As Much As A Rat's Tail began to take shape in 2003 , and within two years, we had developed a concept that was really a first in Korea. But since slang changes dramatically over even a short time, and the cross-cultural pollination of Western and Korean pop culture has accelerated exponentially since 2003. So we decided that a major update was in order; the new edition will have a snappy new cover, updated expressions and overall redesign. We even developed a whole set of flash cards to go along with the book. Despite the emphasis on slang, this book (& the project as a whole) is very much about culture, and in particular cross-cultural understanding; it’s about bridging cultural divides, making friends and having fun; it’s about the poetry of language; it’s about interpersonal relationships, drinking, smoking, partying, texting, swearing and, well, so much more.“



Check out the great videos the authors have put together for the campaign on YouTube. For more information on ‘As Much As A Rat’s Tail,’ and to pledge towards the campaign, visit the Kickstarter page, the official website and ‘Like’ the official Facebook page.



About Exile Press (http://www.ExilePress.com)

Exile Press© LLC is an award-winning publisher of children’s literature, poetry and language acquisition materials, such as Teddy’s Day, Letters, Idiom Attack, and As much as a Rat’s Tail. Established in 2005 by CEO, Peter N. Liptak, Exile Press has offices in the US and Seoul, Korea and is dedicated to what we can learn from beyond borders, to culture in communication and to what we may discover in the complex beauty of the English language and the cultural diaspora of the global village.



Press Contact

Peter Liptak 612-392-2805 thewriters@gmail.com



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1sxyUP8