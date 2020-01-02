Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2020 -- Sickle Cell Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



1. Sickle cell disease affects 70,000 to 80,000 Americans making it the most common inherited blood disorder in the United States

2. Sickle Cell Disease affects approximately 100,000 Americans.

3. Sickle cell disease occurs in approximately 300,000 births annually around the globe.



"The disease is expected to affect in 1 in 500 African Americans and 1 in 1,000 to 1,400 Hispanic Americans."



Currently, the treatments associated with the Sickle Cell Disease are dominated by off-label and off-patent medications to treat the complications or for specific symptoms of the disease.

Currently, two therapies are approved by the US FDA for Sickle Cell Disease treatment, i.e., Hydroxyurea (HU) (marketed as Droxia by Bristol-Myers Squibb) and Endari (Emmaus Medical Inc.).

In 1998, Hydroxyurea was the first drug approved for Sickle Cell Disease treatment of the disease.

Sickle Cell Disease market size significantly relied upon the use of Hydroxyurea until 2017 when Endari (Emmaus Medical Inc). It was the first drug for the patients and was the first FDA-approved treatment for pediatric as well as adult patients with Sickle Cell Disease.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Sickle Cell Disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Rivipansel

2. IMR-687

3. Ticagrelor

And many others



The key players in Sickle Cell Disease market are:

1. GBT Therapeutics

2. Pfizer

3. AstraZeneca

4. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

5. Imara Therapeutics

And many others



