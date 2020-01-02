DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Some of the key facts of the report
1. Sickle cell disease affects 70,000 to 80,000 Americans making it the most common inherited blood disorder in the United States
2. Sickle Cell Disease affects approximately 100,000 Americans.
3. Sickle cell disease occurs in approximately 300,000 births annually around the globe.
Key benefits of the report
1. Sickle Cell Disease market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology and Sickle Cell Disease market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Sickle Cell Disease market report provides insights into current and emerging therapies.
3. Sickle Cell Disease market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Sickle Cell Disease market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Sickle Cell Disease market.
"The disease is expected to affect in 1 in 500 African Americans and 1 in 1,000 to 1,400 Hispanic Americans."
Currently, the treatments associated with the Sickle Cell Disease are dominated by off-label and off-patent medications to treat the complications or for specific symptoms of the disease.
Currently, two therapies are approved by the US FDA for Sickle Cell Disease treatment, i.e., Hydroxyurea (HU) (marketed as Droxia by Bristol-Myers Squibb) and Endari (Emmaus Medical Inc.).
In 1998, Hydroxyurea was the first drug approved for Sickle Cell Disease treatment of the disease.
Sickle Cell Disease market size significantly relied upon the use of Hydroxyurea until 2017 when Endari (Emmaus Medical Inc). It was the first drug for the patients and was the first FDA-approved treatment for pediatric as well as adult patients with Sickle Cell Disease.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Sickle Cell Disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. Rivipansel
2. IMR-687
3. Ticagrelor
And many others
The key players in Sickle Cell Disease market are:
1. GBT Therapeutics
2. Pfizer
3. AstraZeneca
4. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
5. Imara Therapeutics
And many others
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Sickle Cell Disease Market Overview at a Glance
3. Sickle Cell Disease Disease Background and Overview
4. Six Major Markets (MM) Total Sickle Cell Disease Prevalent Patient Population
5. Key Findings
6. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Sickle Cell Disease
7. Major Markets: Assumptions and Rationale
7.1. United States
7.2. Germany
7.3. France
7.4. Italy
7.5. Spain
7.6. United Kingdom
8. Sickle Cell Disease Treatment and Management
9. Unmet Needs
10. Sickle Cell Disease Marketed drugs
11. Droxia: Bristol-Myers Squibb
12. Endari: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
13. Sickle Cell Disease Emerging Therapies
14. Rivipansel: Pfizer Inc.
15. SC411 (Altemia): Micelle BioPharma Inc.
16. Ticagrelor: AstraZeneca
17. LentiGlobin BB305: BlueBird Bio
18. Sickle Cell Disease 6MM Analysis
19. Key Findings
20. Sickle Cell Disease Market Outlook by Country
21. Major Markets: Market Outlook
21.1. United States Market Size
21.2. Germany Market Size
21.3. France Market Size
21.4. Italy Market Size
21.5. Spain Market Size
21.6. United Kingdom Market Size
22. Market Drivers
23. Market Barriers
24. Sickle Cell Disease Report Methodology
25. DelveInsight Capabilities
26. Disclaimer
27. About DelveInsight
