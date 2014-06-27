Sidekick Hack Publishes New Cheats, Hints and Strategies for the Simpsons: Tapped Out

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- The Simpsons are very likely the single greatest cultural phenomenon of the last thirty years, with only Star Wars giving it a run for its money. Whether it’s entering new words into the dictionary, endless pop culture references, or its omnipresence on TV, The Simpsons seems to be everywhere. It’s no surprise then that it can now also be enjoyed on a phone, thanks to new mobile game The Simpsons: Tapped Out. Sidekick Hack has published a new page on their website specifically to help people get the best of the game.



The site specializes in cheats, strategy guides and all-out hacks for games on all major platforms, and their Simpsons Tapped Out cheats provide a huge range of different effects, from allowing individuals to get more money and donuts, XP and more, with 11 different cheats available.



In addition to these cheats, there is a free to download Simpsons Tapped Out hack, which enables individuals to customize their levels of XP, Money, Donuts and more, and even help out friends by replenishing their supplies through the mobile games’ networking capabilities.



A spokesperson for Sidekick Hack explained, “Sidekick Hack was created to be a sidekick to the player, something that could help them out when they get stuck and provide them with what they need when they need it most. We have created this comprehensive guide to The Simpsons Tapped Out to enable individuals to get the best out of the game, and the free to download hack tool is completely legal and frees up the player to enjoy the maximum experience without getting dragged down by time wasting rinse-repeat resource earning missions. We also have a great deal more cheats and hacks for a huge variety of games, so users can bookmark the site and come back to us no matter what they’re playing.”



About Sidekick Hack

Sidekick Hack offers the very latest and best cheats, strategies, hints and guides for games on all popular media platforms, helping gamers to get the best out of the gaming experience on iPhone, Android, PC, Mac and more. The site is regularly updated with new content, from strategy guides to full blown hacks, and is the best way for gamers to experience more exciting, accessible and varied gameplay. For more information please visit: http://www.sidekickhack.com/