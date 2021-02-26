Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The global siding market is projected to reach USD 118.50 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving the market include shift in lifestyle of consumers and rising population worldwide.



The researcher assessing the Siding market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.



Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In January 2019, Westlake Chemical acquired NAKAN, a PVC compounding solutions company based in France. NAKAN's products are used in various industries, including automotive, building & construction, and medical.

Based on application, the market has been classified into residential & non-residential. The residential segment is projected to register a growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increase in per capita income, and changing lifestyle are some of the key factors boosting the residential segment.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), emissions of human-based dioxin have declined by more than 90% since 1990. At the same time, the production of vinyl, especially vinyl siding, has risen significantly.

North America is projected to dominate the global siding market during the forecast period. Various rules and regulations imposed by the statutory authorities, inclination toward modern décor, and availability of cost-effective materials are major factors driving the siding market in North America. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the siding market include James Hardie Limited Plc, Westlake Chemical, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Boral Limited, Cornerstone Building Brands, Etex Group, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, and Docke Extrusion Co. Ltd, Kingspan Group



The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Residential

Non-residential



Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Wood

Vinyl

Fiber Cement

Concrete

Bricks

Others



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate of the Siding market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are driving forces keeping the prospects of the Siding market across different countries high?

Who are the prominent market players and what is their approach to stay competitive?

What are some of the key trends in the Siding industry?

What are the major challenges expected to hinder the growth of the industry in the coming years?

What opportunities can the business owners bank on to generate more profits and reduce cost?



