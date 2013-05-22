Siding Pros of Idaho Recognized as a Customer Service Leader in Boise

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Siding Pros Of Idaho, Contractor in Boise Idaho, has been awarded a 2013 Guildmaster Award for exceptional customer service. GuildQuality, an independent customer satisfaction surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award since 2005 to celebrate service excellence in the building, remodeling, contracting, and home services professions.



Siding Pros of Idaho was selected as one of the over 200 North American builders, remodelers, developers, and contractors recognized by GuildQuality for their superior delivery of customer care.



Over the past few months, GuildQuality reviewed numerous survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates. In granting awards, GuildQuality considers two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers who would recommend and the percentage of customers who responded. Siding pros of Idaho achieved a recommendation rate of greater than 90% from their customers, who were surveyed through GuildQuality.



"To be chosen as one of the highest caliber home service professionals in the Boise area is a huge honor for us. We know that our customers have many different options when it comes to choosing a siding contractor, and we want to thank them, and GuildQuality for this special recognition. Our goal has always been to offer the best siding and home exterior products, installation, and service in Boise. Thanks to our fantastic customers, Siding Pros Of Idaho has grown by leaps and bounds, and we look forward to providing the same top quality services for many years to come."



- Brian Evans & Edward Lacey of Siding Pros Of Idaho



For more on the 2013 Guildmaster Award and qualifications, visit http://www.guildquality.com/guildmaster/.



