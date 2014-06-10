Sidkoff, Pincus & Green Launch New Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The Law Offices of Sidkoff, Pincus & Green (SPG) is pleased to announce that it has launched a new website this summer. SPG is comprised of business lawyers in Philadelphia who handle matters in almost any location where their clients need them. The website “greatlawyers.com” was registered for SPG in 1998 by a client who SPG helped prevail in a complex commercial lawsuit.



The business lawyers of Philadelphia at SPG have experience in areas of law such as commercial disputes, contract law, employment litigation, shareholder actions, securities fraud, intellectual property matters and whistleblower and qui tam actions. If you are need of a commercial lawyer in Philadelphia, please visit greatlawyers.com or call (215) 574-0600.



About SPG

SPG was founded in 1958 and is one of the oldest law firms in Philadelphia. Having surpassed its 55th anniversary, SPG believes that its longevity stems from its attorneys’ passion, skills, and results.



For more information about one of the lawyers at SPG, please visit http://www.greatlawyers.com/ or call (215) 574-0600.