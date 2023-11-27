Siemens Energy AG (OTC: SMNEY) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Siemens Energy AG in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Siemens Energy AG regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On June 23, 2023, Siemens Energy AG announced it was withdrawing its profit guidance for fiscal year 2023 due to a "substantial increase in failure rates of wind turbine components" at newly acquired Siemens Gamesa (SGRE). After an "extended technical review", the Company expects additional costs to be in excess of approximately 1 billion Euros. Siemens further indicated an increase in product costs and ramp-up challenges in the off-shore business.



Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTC: SMNEY) declined from $26.44 per share on May 30, 2023 to $7.21 per share on October 26, 2023.



