Siemens Healthcare Market Share Analysis - New Market Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Siemens Healthcare Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Siemens Healthcare's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Siemens Healthcare market share information in eighteen key market categories - Hearing Aid Devices, Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology, Microbiology Culture, Angio Suites, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems, X-ray Systems, Lithotripters, Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Siemens Healthcare operates in - ENT Devices, In Vitro Diagnostics, Diagnostic Imaging, Nephrology and Urology Devices and Healthcare IT
- Siemens Healthcare's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Brazil, China, Australia, Canada, Germany, India, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Japan.
- Siemens Healthcare's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Hearing Aid Devices, Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology, Microbiology Culture, Angio Suites, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems, X-ray Systems, Lithotripters, Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Siemens Healthcare operates in.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: William Demant Holding A/S, Sonova Holding AG, Widex A/S, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Inc., GN ReSound A/S, Rion Co., Ltd., Sonic Innovations, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Olympus Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, Gen-Probe Incorporated, Horiba, Ltd., Immucor, Inc., Diagnostica Stago, Inc., Grifols, S.A., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Alere Inc., bioMerieux S.A., DiaSorin S.p.A, PerkinElmer, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hologic, Inc., Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, General Medical Merate S.p.A., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, I.M.S. Internazionale Medico Scientifica, Planmed Oy, Carestream Health, Inc., Medical Technologies Ltd., AMICO JSC, Esaote S.p.A., SonoSite, Inc., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Dornier MedTech GmbH, STORZ MEDICAL AG, EDAP TMS S.A., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Direx Systems GmbH, HealthTronics, Inc., Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc., Cerner Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., Software Service, Inc., CSI Co., Ltd., Computer Sciences Corporation, NEC Corporation, CompuGroup Medical AG, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., InterSystems Corporation, iSOFT Group PLC, Sectra AB, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Elekta AB
