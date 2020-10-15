Sierra Natural Science Offers Organic Pesticide with a 0-Day REI That Is Safe for Kids and Pets

Salinas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- In recent times, many individuals and companies have shifted gears towards more environmentally-friendly alternatives. The use of an organic pesticide and natural fungicide is one of the many notable changes that can be seen to counteract toxic and pollution-causing solutions. Among the companies leading the charge in this regard is Sierra Natural Science.



Their certified organic fungicides have received plenty of attention from many people as of late. With their unique solutions, they are able to create an organic weed killer that is a favorite of hydroponic farms. This "weed rot" has a surprising 0-Day REI, and is thus usable up until harvest. The company has also ensured that the product remains safe for kids and pets.



Using EPA exempted, natural ingredients, Sierra Natural Science has been innovating on the forefront of farming and agriculture. Allowing their customers to attain higher yields that are richer in color, their formula has proven to be a massive assistance for many. The formula is attained from organic botanicals and herbs that are distilled in-house for guaranteed consistency on their products. The finalized solution allows for liquid grow nutrients using hydro nutrients.



The family-owned business is focused on providing high-quality pesticides and fungicides that increase yields, and are safe for kids and pets. Having worked on the formulas for their garden and farm products for over 10 years, SNS knows the right ingredients in making a truly superior farm products. This is what they believe sets them apart from many other companies in this line of work. With reduced environmental impact being one of their primary goals, they have made sure that their solutions use minimally-risky ingredients, which are al natural. With a 0-day re-entry interval and excellent crop performance, many of their customers believe they have succeeded in achieving just that.



About Sierra Natural Science

Sierra Natural Science is a family grown business that focuses on creating and manufacturing of the best pesticides, fungicides and herbicides. With over 10 years of experience, they promise to make natural and organic alternatives that are safe for one's environment pets and children. With minimal impact on the planet, the company ensures that their solutions are 0-day REI – which means they can be applied till harvest day. In addition to this, one does not need to wear safety equipment when using their products. This is because they are made using botanicals and herbs in-house to ensure that their consistency and potency remains active. For more information: https://sierranaturalscience.com