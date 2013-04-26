Sievwright Provides a Range of Storage Facilities with Exceptional Security at Competitive Cost

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Sievwright The White Glove Mover delivers a range of storage solutions in Melbourne which could suit any situation and circumstances from the clients. They provide safe and secure storage solutions for clients’ belongings and provide complete security and peace of mind when they are renting/ leasing or selling a home or building.



One representative at Sievwright The White Glove Mover stated, “We have got storage units for all, short as well as for long term periods. We at Sievwright, offer secure, clean, pest-controlled storage facilities units in Melbourne. Our services comprising of small, medium and large units, with exceptional access for trucks and larger vehicles make us a reliable mover.”



“Whether one is opting for house relocation in Melbourne or reliable storage, we are the company that can be trusted without an iota of doubt. Sievwright The White Glove Mover has always been a solution for the clients in Melbourne.” They also provide an optional Insurance facility for all storage goods with a minimum premium prices in return. They do not outsource staff, all staff is in house, trusted and many have done the move for previous clients.



Thus, keeping in view the expensive belongings like artwork and antiques, the company has decided to insure all the client’s belongings. Their charges for storage are competitive and cost per week that vary and defer on the space one requires to safely store the goods or items. Apart from the general rate they also provide storage services at discounted rates for all prepaid long term storages and inspections in Melbourne city.



About Sievwright

Sievwright the White Glove Mover is Melbourne's premium removal company that caters specifically to each client's individual requirements. Whether relocating across town, interstate or overseas, Sievwright can design a personalized relocation package to suit any client, factoring in budgets, time restraints and special requirements. Professionally trained team at The White Glove Mover staff is police checked and considered reliable. The White Glove Mover provides free insurance cover for any local and country work that company undertake.



For more visit http://www.whiteglovemover.com.au/online-quote

Contact:

176 Bay Street

Brighton 3186

Victoria Australia