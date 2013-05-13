Sievwright the White Glove Mover Offers 10% Discount to Pensioners

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Sievwright The White Glove Mover, a well-known company offering packing and unpacking services to clients in Melbourne, offers a genuine discount of 10% to the pensioners. However, the discount is offered on quoted works only. Clients can also avail free packing materials on booking via Facebook.



The packing and moving company is also known for offering the best removal service. The types of removal services it offers include local removals, interstate removals, international removals, office relocations and storage solutions, etc. amongst others. Be it Auburn & Armadale removals or East Kew Removals, the company offers safe removal services in many places. The company has successfully offered Hawthorn & Kew removals, many times.



Talking about the furniture removal service, a representative of the company stated, “Sievwright The White Glove Mover has developed an exceptional reputation within the furniture removals industry. Our level of care and attention to detail, guarantees our customers will receive only the very best furniture removal services. Whether you require local removal in Melbourne or you're relocating to country Victoria or interstate, Sievwright has a professional and fully experienced team of employees, who are specifically selected to suit your needs and relocation specifications”.



The staffs at this company are all in-house, a major factor behind its popularity as a dependable moving services provider. The company offers insurance on all its packing and moving items and also covers the responsibility for loss and damage to the property. Clients can claim their items from this company within 48 hours.



The company enables its customers to reach them through its social media pages available in leading social networking sites, Facebook and Twitter.



About Sievwright

Sievwright the White Glove Mover is Melbourne's premium removal company that caters specifically to each client's individual requirements. Whether relocating across town, interstate or overseas, Sievwright can design a personalised relocation package to suit any client, factoring in budgets, time restraints and special requirements. Professionally trained team at The White Glove Mover staff is police checked and considered reliable. The White Glove Mover provides free insurance cover for any local and country work that company undertake.



Contact:

176 Bay Street

Brighton 3186

Victoria Australia