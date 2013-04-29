Sievwright the White Glove Mover Offers Experienced and Specialist Interstate Removal Services

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Sievwright The White Glove Mover is a renowned company offering packing and unpacking services to clients in Melbourne and all over Australia as well. It offers quality assurance and complete peace of mind when it comes to Interstate moving. Nonetheless, White Glove Mover chalks out the specialised moving plan before starting any interstate moving. It makes moving easy and stress-free.



One representative at White Glove Mover's stated, “Interstate removals impose different kind of objections and requirements. We at White Glove Mover leave no stone unturned and ensure that your move is a success as only we know that the interstate removal requires an added responsibility. Our immaculate service when it comes for house relocations in Melbourne makes us a preferred service provider.



Being reliable movers in Melbourne, we are always in a process of building, re-building, and refining of packing and unpacking services and business practices. These all services are meant to serve the customers better. Nonetheless, they are better equipped and well trained to serve the interstate removal requirements.



Carving a niche in the competitive market, White Glove Mover provides its services with the help of vehicles and the state-of-the-art moving equipment currently available; the effort is to provide fragile removal and make it safe and secure at the same time.



At White Glove Mover fragile removal of the products such as fine china glasses, priceless crystals or family heirlooms are taken utmost care by expert packing teams. Nonetheless, with advanced packing materials the company packs goods and items and delivers them without any scratches dings and dents.



About Sievwright the White Glove Mover

Sievwright the White Glove Mover is Melbourne's premium removal company that caters specifically to each client's individual requirements. Whether relocating across town, interstate or overseas, Sievwright can design a personalized relocation package to suit any client, factoring in budgets, time restraints and special requirements. Professionally trained team at The White Glove Mover staff is police checked and considered reliable. The White Glove Mover provides free insurance cover for any local and country work that company undertake.



For more visit http://www.whiteglovemover.com.au

Contact:

176 Bay Street

Brighton 3186

Victoria Australia