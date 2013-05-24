Sievwright the White Glove Mover Offers Free Packing Materials for Anyone Who Books via Facebook

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Sievwright The White Glove Mover, a renowned company offering packing and unpacking services to clients in Melbourne, offers free packing materials for anyone who books via Facebook (to the value of $200). The company also enables the pensioners to avail a discount of 10% on the services.



This company is considered to be one of the most reliable packing and moving companies in Australia. The company also offers removal service to its customers. The removal services offered include interstate removals, office relocations, local removals, international removals and storage solutions, and many more to name.



Be it removing services in Middle Park, Malvern, Toorak or Albert Park, the company offers its safe removal services in many places. The other services that the company offers include packing, unpacking, cleaning, auxiliary services and many more to name.



Talking about the company and its services, a representative of Sievwright, the White Glove Mover stated, “Sievwright, The White Glove Mover is Melbourne's premium removal company, catering specifically to each client's individual requirements. Whether relocating across town, interstate or overseas, we at Sievwright understand that there is much planning and organizing when contemplating the major transition of moving house or office. Sievwright can design a personalized relocation package to suit any client, factoring in budgets, time restraints and special requirements.”



Being one of the most trusted Brighton Movers, the company offers insurance on all its packing and moving items and also covers the responsibility for any kind of loss and damage to the property. It also enables the clients to claim the items from the company within 48 hours.



About Sievwright

For more visit http://www.whiteglovemover.com.au

Contact:

176 Bay Street

Brighton 3186

Victoria Australia