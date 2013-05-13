Sievwright the White Glove Mover Offers Moving Guidelines and Tips to Its Clients

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Sievwright The White Glove Mover, a renowned Melbourne movers, brings packing and unpacking services to clients. Now it is offering moving guidelines and tips to its clients. The tips include how to pack anything that can fit into a carton, how to take care of breakables, accessories and food and cleaning products, etc. amongst others.



The company also provides monthly special offers like pensioners discount, free packaging materials and free plastics. With the help of which customers may save money as well as avail the best services offered by the company. Being one of the most reliable movers in Melbourne, this company offers various services that include furniture removals, auxiliary services, cleaning services, crane hire, red carpet services and valet services, etc. amongst others.



The staffs at this company are all bonded to provide assured services. Customers may avail insurance on all the packing and moving items as the company takes responsibility for loss and damage of the property of the clients. In situation of loss and damage of products, clients may claim their property within 48 hours.



The company employs only those candidates who can have their current police check. Talking about the company, a spokesperson stated, “Our staff genuinely cares about the needs of our clients and work together to achieve outstanding results. Don't let your next move be a disaster. We invite you to experience our "White Glove" service and guarantee the next move you make, will be your best move”.



The company and its services can be reached through its social media pages that are available in leading social networking sites like Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.



Sievwright the White Glove Mover

Sievwright the White Glove Mover is Melbourne's premium removal company that caters specifically to each client's individual requirements. Whether relocating across town, interstate or overseas, Sievwright can design a personalised relocation package to suit any client, factoring in budgets, time restraints and special requirements. Professionally trained team at The White Glove Mover staff is police checked and considered reliable. The White Glove Mover provides free insurance cover for any local and country work that company undertake.



Contact:

176 Bay Street

Brighton 3186

Victoria Australia