Sievwright the White Glove Mover Offers Professional Office Removal Services

Premium removals company, Sievwright The White Glove Mover offers office relocation service to its clients. In fact, they are specialist office movers in Melbourne with vast experienced staff in all aspects of commercial moving. The company does not outsource staff. All its staff is in-house, trusted and many have done the job for previous customers, as well.



Thus, with the in-house staff, the company offers professional removal without any risk to client’s items. Similarly, they also offer safe and secure storage solutions for customers’ belongings and bring complete security and peace of mind.



Sievwright The White Glove Mover, Melbourne's best interstate removalists offers monthly special deals like free plastics for beds and lounges with any full service booking, pensioners discount- pensioners received a genuine 10% discount, free packing materials for anyone who books via Facebook, etc. amongst others.



The company offers services on all removals, whether its local removal or removal interstate. With its experienced staffs, it aims at smooth transitions from state-to-state, focusing on minimum downtime for the clients and their families. Above all, the professionally trained staff at the company is police checked and verified, in order to avoid any unwanted incidence like a fraud or theft. Hence, one can rely upon the most reliable and trustworthy staff and leave all the valuables in their hands.



A representative while describing the premium removals services stated, “Our company offers a premium service, ensuring that all aspects of the office relocation are considered, including workstations, partitions, compactus units and sensitive computer equipment.” Similarly, company also brings red carpet services for heavy but still very fragile stuff like piano and billiard, experience is the key when relocating such items.



About Sievwright the White Glove Mover

Sievwright the White Glove Mover is Melbourne's premium removal company, catering specifically to each client's individual requirements. Whether relocating across town, interstate or overseas, Sievwright can design a personalized relocation package to suit any client, factoring in budgets, time restraints and special requirements. Team at The White Glove Master consists of professional, highly trained and experienced staff. The White Glove Mover provide free insurance cover for any local and country work, that company undertake, and interstate / international insurance rates are considered very reasonable within the industry.



