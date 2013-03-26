Sievwright the White Glove Mover Provides Safe Interstate and Local Removals Across Australia

Victoria Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Sievwright the White Glove Mover, Melbourne’s best interstate and Local removalist, is providing its clients with the safest interstate and local removals across Australia. Continuing to top with their reliable services, the company strongly focus on providing its clients with a reliable relocating service.



The entire process of removal from one place to another is kept professional and assurance is made regarding safety and security of the moving goods and items. The company has a nationwide network, enabling White Glove Mover to provide their clients with smooth relocation from anywhere within Australia.



Sievwright the White Glove Mover, offers tailor made relocation to our clients, wherein client’s specific needs and requirements are taken care of with high precision.



The company provides safe and secure furniture relocation and delivery of possessions. Being a reliable interstate and local removals company, Sievwright the White Glover Mover has become the best solution for the people who are looking for trust worthy movers in Melbourne and within Australia.



The company comprises of the most experienced and dependable staff. A spokesperson from Sievwright the White Glove Mover further claims, “Our team genuinely cares about the needs of our clients and work together to achieve outstanding results. Don't let your next move be a disaster. We invite you to experience our services and guarantee the next move you make, will be your best move.”



Sievwright the White Glove Mover also provides its clients with international removal facility; office relocations; storage solution, and auxiliary services. Sievwright The White Glove Mover have discovered the secret to a successful and stress free move. Not only do they have the best removalists, specialising in the relocation of fine furniture, antiques and artwork, they have their "White Glove" packing ladies who compliment their service. Their ladies are mature aged, responsible, reliable and fully experienced in packing and unpacking (pre and post move). Their ladies are caring and sensitive in all types of moving situations, listening to their clients every request. Their White Glove ladies undertake this very personal service with absolute discretion and attention to detail is second nature with all of our team. Quick and efficient, they can pack the largest of homes in one day. Partial or full packing service - crystal, china, porcelain statues, artwork, kitchens, bedrooms, lounge rooms and garages - everything packed and ready for moving day.



About Sievwright the White Glove Mover

Sievwright the White Glove Mover is Melbourne's premium removal company, catering specifically to each client's individual requirements. Whether relocating across town, interstate or overseas, Sievwright can design a personalized relocation package to suit any client, factoring in time restraints, special requirements and moving the most delicate of items. The team at The White Glove Mover consists of professional, highly trained and experienced staff, who are all Police checked. For more visit http://www.whiteglovemover.com.au



