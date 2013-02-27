Sigal Realty Group Launches New Website, Connects Consumers to Miami Real Estate

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Sigal Realty Group knows the challenges people face as they contemplate buying, selling or renting a property, especially in ever-changing South Florida. Determined to provide clients with the tools and guidance to find the home of their dreams, Sigal Realty Group announces the launch of its new website.



Visually appealing and easy to navigate, the new Sigal Realty Group website offers clients a quick and stress-free venue for exploring South Florida real estate. With listings conveniently organized by location, those searching for homes for sale in Sunny Isles or condos for sale in Aventura can begin reviewing properties immediately.



Further aiding a property search, the website provides generous information about the listings. Each property listing for homes for sale in Aventura or homes for rent in Aventura includes photos, a locator map and a review of amenities. Most listings even provide a roster of nearby properties for sale that includes amenities as well as price per square foot.



The Sigal Realty Group site also provides listings for the region’s most exclusive newly constructed properties. Buyers seeking new condos for sale in Sunny Isles, Bal Harbor or Aventura will appreciate the website’s detailed information regarding amenities, square footage and design plans. For those not interested in buying, the site includes information on new condos for rent in Sunny Isles as well as other select South Florida locations.



Hoping to guide clients through the decisions related to selling a home, the website offers tools to help sellers determine what their home is worth and review the strengths of the real estate market. Plus, sellers can view presentations regarding Sigal Realty Group’s tailored approach to short sales and its keys to home marketing success.



About Sigal Realty Group

Sigal Realty Group offers more than a decade of experience in the South Florida real estate market. The company is well-versed in the sale and marketing of lender-owned properties, offers the personal touch of an involved broker/owner and can assist clients in a variety of languages.



To learn more about Sigal Realty Group and its services for buyers, sellers and renters, please call 786-797-9088 or visit www.SigalRealty.com



Contact Info:

Company: Sigal Realty Group

Telephone: 786-797-9088

Address: 2430 NE 201 St., Aventura, FL 33180

Website: http://www.SigalRealty.com