SightsofTheCity.com Sets New Mission for Travellers: See All of San Francisco in a Single Day

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- For the team of travel professionals at SightsoftheCity.com, the requirements are simple – develop free and exciting online city guides, with an emphasis on to-the-point information.



In fact, the information is so succinct that their single-day travel itineraries allow visitors to see an entire city before bedtime. Perfect for the business traveller, day tourist or even residents who want to explore their home in style, the guides cut through the waffle and ensure that every city is only a day away.



The site currently features other destinations in the United States, including Las Vegas City Guide, New York City Guide, Oahu Guide, Orlando Guide and a San Francisco Guide.



The latter is proving extremely popular among tourists, with San Francisco celebrating an important milestone in 2012.



All eyes are on the city as the Golden Gate Bridge celebrates its birthday and the America’s Cup sailing races kick off later this year. Coupled with a major remodelling of the city’s waterfront – there has never been a better year to visit The City in the Bay.



“While there is a lot to see and do, we realize that most people don’t visit San Francisco for any more than a few days,” says the SightsoftheCity.com’s Owner, a renowned travel professional with a thirst for sharing his passion.



He continues, “Our single-day travel itinerary allows people to print it off for free, arrive on San Fran’s doorstep and see all of the city’s top sights with plenty of time for dinner.”



While produced to allow a typical tourist to see a city in just one day, the team at Sights of the City don’t suggest a mad dash race to the finish. In fact, quite the opposite.



“There is a misconception that seeing a major City in a day will require moving at an uncomfortable pace. This just isn’t true; everything is designed to be experienced at a natural, pleasurable and even relaxing pace,” the site’s Owner adds.



Adding to the options afforded to travellers, the website also allows visitors to book tickets and tours for every attraction featured. Direct booking links are contained within each guide’s online counterpart – allowing visitors to plan their entire stay on one website.



Everything is free, available online 24 hours a day and guaranteed to take the confusion and frustration out of city break planning.



Oh yes – and just like Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett - visitors are invited to leave their hearts in San Francisco.



For more information on the site and each of its featured cities, please visit: http://www.sightsofthecity.com



