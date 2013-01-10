Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Three local businesses who specialize in services for small and medium business will host the “Health Care Reform Symposium” at 10 a.m. EST, January 16th, 2013 in Gainesville, VA. This free symposium is in response to questions from business owners on how the recent legislation will affect their health insurance benefits, taxes and business operations. The most commonly asked questions will be answered and the session will be interactive, providing answers to the unique questions of attendees.



To register for this free symposium hosted by Badger Sumrall & Co. CPAs, Experient Health Group Benefits and Sigma Business Management, contact Shawn Sumrall at (540) 364-4930 or visit the registration web site at BeBetterAtBusiness.com/HealthCareReform/.



“There are a lot of questions surrounding the health care reform legislation, so it will be a great opportunity to provide our small and medium business clients with some answers,” stated Shawn Sumrall, a principal with Badger Sumrall & Company. Health care reform and its impact on business is one of the major concerns for small and medium business owners this year.



About Badger Sumrall & Co.

Badger, Sumrall & Co. makes a difference by providing traditional accounting services in a non-traditional environment. Their friendly and personable staff provides fresh thinking to each project and job, and they are dedicated to being responsive to each clients individual needs, based on a clear understanding of the clients and their business. Visit http://www.badgersumrall.com for more information.



About Experient Health Group Benefits

Experient Health Group Benefits is dedicated to providing quality, customized employee benefits solutions to employers in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. Their experienced consultants are uniquely knowledgeable of the products, the region and the regulations. With over 100 local offices and ready accessibility, Experient Health Group Benefits is truly a ‘hometown agency’ but, with the resources of a much larger company. Visit their website at http://www.experienthealth.com



About Sigma Business Management, Inc.

Sigma Business Management, Inc. was founded in 2008 to help business owners be better at business. The company offers strategic business and marketing planning with financial projections, meeting planning and facilitation services and business management education, designed specifically for small and medium businesses. In addition to these business services, Sigma Business Management hosts Be Better At Business TV, a weekly, live, online talk show focused on better business management. Visit http://bebetteratbusiness.com/ for more information.