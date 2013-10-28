Sign of the Whale Announces Participation in Halloween Bar Crawl in DC

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- When zombies roam the streets of Washington, DC and Elvis Presley is alive once again, Washington DC’s Nightmare on M Street is in full effect. As part of this year’s Halloween celebration, Sign of the Whale in DC is announcing their participation in the Halloween Bar Crawl on Saturday, October 26. Tickets are available now for this exclusive event that includes access to over 30 local bars. Sponsored by Lindy Promotions, in association with Coors Light, Monster Energy and Bacardi, there are drink specials that are good throughout the DC Metro Area.



Guests will have the opportunity to hop from bar to bar and take advantage of $2 Coors Lights, $4 Bacardi’s, $3 Blue Moons, and $4 Monsters all night. For the ultimate celebration, arrive early to registration—opens at 5 pm—and stay until the 1 am closing time. Guests attending the bar crawl will have access to all participating bars with no cover charge—as long as they’re wearing the wristband—and there is a costume contest at midnight to cap off a fun-filled night with live music and partying in the scariest, sexiest costumes.



For a party that will go all night, Sign of the Whale is also hosting its own New Year’s Eve bash. With open bar packages, party favors, live DJs, and a night equipped with dancing and celebrations for the conclusion of another year, there is no other New Year’s Eve deal in DC like the one offered by Sign of the Whale. With a great location on M Street, a show will be put on to make this New Year’s one for the record books.



Tickets for the Nightmare on M Street Bar Crawl are available for $20, but be sure to purchase as soon as possible before they sell out. For more information on how to purchase tickets for the bar crawl or to inquire about the ultimate New Year’s Eve event in DC, please call 202-785-1110 or visit their website today.



About Sign of the Whale

Sign of the Whale, an 18th Street landmark for nearly one-half century located in Mid-Town, is the most dynamic establishment in DC to combine both work and play. Offering lunch, brunch, dinner, upbeat nightlife or an exciting place to watch a sports game, the many facets of Sign of the Whale will never disappoint a visitor or leave them without a smile. Sign of the Whale is conveniently located downtown, in the DuPont/Mid-Town area of DC. The bar is located on M street, between 18th and 19th. Guests of the bar/restaurant have ample street parking and a garage right across the street.



For more information on how to reserve a private party room for a bachelorette party in DC, please visit http://www.signofthewhaledc.com/.