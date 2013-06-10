Sign of the Whale Announces Pre-July Summer Bash

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- One month away from a much anticipated hot summer month, Sign of the Whale will be throwing a “One Month from July” celebration. During the annual bash, the bar will be serving the cheapest drink specials in DC. Guests will get to bring in July the right way by enjoying $4 Tito’s Vodka, $4 Jack Daniels, and $4 Fireball Shots. Not to out-do the drink menu, Sign of the Whale will also be serving delicious food such as $10 Draft beer & Burger combo, and $5 Hot Dogs. Everybody loves free stuff. That is why the bar will be giving away a complimentary Fender guitar. This all day celebration on June 4th, will prepare everyone for the major festivities that will happen of the 4th of July. To make table reservations, please call 202-785-1110.



After enjoying the 4th of June celebration, guests can stop back in for Brunch at the Whale on Sunday morning. Sign of the Whale offers an extensive Brunch menu, full of everyone’s favorite breakfast & lunch options, from 11 am to 4 pm. During Brunch, guests will be able to choose between delicious brunch plates including Breakfast Burritos, Captain Crunch Crusted French Toast, and Chef Donnie’s famous Diabolical Scramble featuring eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.



If guests are in the mood to drink in the early afternoon, then Sign of the Whale will be just the place for them. With every Brunch, the bar will be serving $10 Bottomless Mimosas and will be featuring a “Build your Own” Bloody Mary bar. Whether guests are in the mood to eat or drink, Sign of the Whale will have something for everyone.



About Sign of the Whale

Sign of the Whale, an 18th Street landmark for nearly one-half century located in Mid-Town, is the most dynamic establishment in DC to combine both work and play. Offering lunch, brunch, dinner, upbeat nightlife or an exciting place to watch a sports game, the many facets of Sign of the Whale will never disappoint a visitor or leave them without a smile. Sign of the Whale is conveniently located downtown, in the DuPont/Mid-Town area of DC. The bar is located on M street, between 18th and 19th. Guests of the bar/restaurant have ample street parking and a garage right across the street.



For more information on how to reserve a private party room for a bachelorette party in DC, please visit http://www.signofthewhaledc.com/.