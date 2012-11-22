Sign of the Whale DC Announces Their Second Annual Thanksgiving Eve Celebration

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- Sign of the Whale, the famous party bar in DC, announces their second annual Thanksgiving Eve celebration. Because it is the biggest drinking night of the year, Sign of the Whale is offering all drinks, half price, from open to close. The event will take place on Wednesday November 21st. Celebrate the biggest drinking night of the year at Sign of the Whale in DC.



With three different bars including a private loft bar, Sign of the Whale can host any type of party or event for up to 150 people. Whether it is a birthday party, bachelorette/bachelor party, corporate party in DC, holiday party, luncheon, reunion, or fundraiser, Sign of the Whale offers many different drink packages and a delicious catering menu to suit the party’s needs.



Aryn L. recently had this to say about Sign of the Whale and its happy hour in DC: “if you want to go somewhere casual and fun, with good food, good drinks, and a rather entertaining bartender (Kevin) then this is your spot. 5 of my friends and I all met here last Saturday afternoon for a casual girl’s brunch. Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s for $10: scores, Monte Cristo sandwiches: Score and reasonable prices: score. We had a great time and had great service and can't wait to go back!!!!”



About Sign of the Whale

Washington DC's Sign of the Whale, an 18th Street landmark for nearly one-half century located in Mid-Town, is the most dynamic establishment in DC to combine both work and play. Offering lunch, brunch, dinner, upbeat nightlife or an exciting place to watch a sports game, the many facets of Sign of the Whale will never disappoint a visitor or leave them without a smile.



Sign of the Whale DC is conveniently located downtown, in the DuPont/Mid Town area of DC. The bar is located on M street, between 18th and 19th. Guests of the bar/restaurant have ample street parking and a garage right across the street.



For more information, visit http://www.signofthewhaledc.com/.