Sign of the Whale DC Now Taking Birthday Party Reservations for Summer Season

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- People looking to throw a fun and exciting birthday party in DC will be pleased to know that Sign of the Whale is now taking birthday party reservations for the summer season. This year, the bar will make summer birthdays even more fun by offering a weekend birthday brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.



This summer, there will be no better way to celebrate a birthday boy or girl’s special day than to reserve a birthday brunch at Sign of the Whale. The bar will be offering a variety of different brunch plates including Breakfast Burritos, Captain Crunch French Toast, and Chef Donnie’s Famous Diabolical Scrambled Eggs. These special eggs are made with bacon, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. In addition to the brunch options, guests can pay $10 more for bottomless mimosas and have access to Sign of the Whale’s Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar. There is no better way for people to say happy birthday than with bottomless drinks.



The best part about the birthday brunch is that the guests of honor get to enjoy everything for free. Sign of the Whale will take care of the bill for everyone who is celebrating their birthday. Guests can call 202-785-1110 or email the event coordinator at the whalekristin@gmail.com to find out more information about the event and to make table reservations. The back dining room and loft area is also available for people wishing to have Sign of the Whale host their private birthday bash. No matter how big or small the group is, Sign of the Whale will make every birthday wish come true.



About Sign of the Whale

