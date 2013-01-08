Sign of the Whale in DC Announces New Happy Hour Specials for 2013

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Sign of the Whale, the famous Eagles bar in DC, announces new happy hour specials for 2013. The New Year will be even better than the last, because happy hour drink specials will be available every day of the week. On Monday nights, everything behind the bar will be half price, with the exception of LIT’s and Bomb shots. Any Happy Hour would not be complete, unless it offered half-price appetizers. Sign of the Whale will be serving half-price burgers and nachos, all day long. The half-price bar menu is available Monday through Friday, from 4 pm to 7 pm. College students and corporate employees will enjoy these affordable daily happy hour specials. To contact Sign of the Whale about their happy hour in DC, call 202-785-1110.



The affordable happy hour available throughout the week isn’t the only reason to visit Sign of the Whale. The bar also offers guests the chance to host an open bar in DC. The open bar allows guests the convenience of paying a set price at the beginning of the night. From there, they can drink as much as they can handle, without having to pay for the bill. Whether a guest wants to host a birthday party, corporate happy hour or reunion, an open bar is enjoyable for everyone.



A customer expressed this in a recent review on Sign of the Whale: “We went at about 1:30pm and it wasn't very busy. Glad we went for lunch and not supper as Wednesdays is ladies night (great deals) but I am sure it would be very crowded. It was clean which is always a plus when going to a new place. Service was great and the food was excellent. The place had great portions. The prices were awesome. I had a BBQ chicken club with side salad for $11.99. Would go back the next time I am in DC.”-Tripadvisor.com



About Sign of the Whale

Washington DC's Sign of the Whale, an 18th Street landmark for nearly one-half century located in Mid-Town, is the most dynamic establishment in DC to combine both work and play. Offering lunch, brunch, dinner, upbeat nightlife or an exciting place to watch a sports game, the many facets of Sign of the Whale will never disappoint a visitor or leave them without a smile. Sign of the Whale DC is conveniently located downtown, in the DuPont/Mid Town area of DC. The bar is located on M street, between 18th and 19th. Guests of the bar/restaurant have ample street parking and a garage right across the street.



For more information on upcoming specials and events at the famous party bar in DC