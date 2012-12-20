Sign of the Whale in DC Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Sign of the Whale, the famous party bar in DC, announces their annual New Year’s Eve party, on Monday, December 31st. Ring in the New Year the right way, by enjoying cheap drink specials in DC. Sign of the Whale will have a full open bar available, along with appetizers. The bar will also be serving $5 bombs and Jameson shots. The best DJ in town will be spinning the top music of the year, keeping the party going all night long. As the ball drops and the final moments of 2012 are celebrated, guests will enjoy a Champagne toast together at midnight. Tickets to the event are on sale now and cost $80 per person. For more details on ticket information, call 202-785-1110. Spend the final moments of 2012 and the first moments of 2013 at Sign of the Whale.



Other than holiday parties, Sign of the Whale is also an ideal venue for guests to host a birthday party in DC. The birthday boy or girl that brings three or more friends for their party will be able to eat and drink for free. This includes one brunch plate, bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s. If a host brings 10 or more guests for their party, the table will receive 10% off the entire bill. Birthday brunches are served on Saturdays and Sundays and are available from 11 am until 4 pm. A recent customer expressed, “I visit DC once a year typically. Friends brought me to "the Whale" many years ago. I keep going back. I am always impressed. The place has friendly service, a good atmosphere and great food.”



About Sign of the Whale

Washington DC's Sign of the Whale, an 18th Street landmark for nearly one-half century located in Mid-Town, is the most dynamic establishment in DC to combine both work and play. Offering lunch, brunch, dinner, upbeat nightlife or an exciting place to watch a sports game, the many facets of Sign of the Whale will never disappoint a visitor or leave them without a smile. Sign of the Whale DC is conveniently located downtown, in the DuPont/Mid Town area of DC. The bar is located on M street, between 18th and 19th. Guests of the bar/restaurant have ample street parking and a garage right across the street.



