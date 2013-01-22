Sign of the Whale in Washington DC Is Now Taking Reservations for Bachelorette Parties in 2013

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Sign of the Whale Restaurant in DC is now taking reservations for bachelorette parties in 2013. Celebrate the last fling before the ring by enjoying the great party packages provided by the DC Eagles bar. Beginning in January, Sign of the Whale will be providing catering options for bachelorette parties. For guests who cannot make up their mind choosing between the many delicious food and drink items, Sign of the Whale will offer customized food and beverage packages to meet the specific needs of each group. For more details on the specials offered for bachelorette parties, contact the event coordinator by calling 202-785-1110. Guests will not regret spending their last night as free women by booking their bachelorette parties in DC.



Sign of the Whale is also an ideal venue for hosting a birthday party in DC. The bar will help guests plan a once in a lifetime party that will include drink specials for everyone in attendance. With the open bar package, an unlimited supply of draft beers, mixed drinks and cocktails will be served throughout the night. The open bar package is ideal for large groups, because it is cheaper than having everyone pay per drink. Sign of the Whale will make any accommodations necessary to have the best party, including having a champagne toast, live music and party favors.



The famous bar/restaurant has visitors to DC excited over their party specials. A recent customer expressed, “My friends and I lived in Washington a few years ago, and had the time of our lives interning in the city, thanks in major part to Sign of the Whale, and mainly our bartender buddy, Brian, DJ Screech and Dougie. We have many great memories at our favorite bar in the city! Whale...you have forever changed my life!”-Yelp.com



About Sign of the Whale

Sign of the Whale, an 18th Street landmark for nearly one-half century located in Mid-Town, is the most dynamic establishment in DC to combine both work and play. Offering lunch, brunch, dinner, upbeat nightlife or an exciting place to watch a sports game, the many facets of Sign of the Whale will never disappoint a visitor or leave them without a smile. Sign of the Whale is conveniently located downtown, in the DuPont/Mid-Town area of DC. The bar is located on M street, between 18th and 19th. Guests of the bar/restaurant have ample street parking and a garage right across the street.



For more information on how to reserve a private party room for a bachelorette party in DC, please visit http://signofthewhaledc.com