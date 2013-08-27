Sign of the Whale Now Accepting Reservations for Holiday Parties

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Sign of the Whale is pleased to announce they are now accepting reservations for holiday parties. Equipped with two private areas to go along with the main bar, Sign of the Whale is home to one of the best holiday party venues in DC. Small groups can reserve tables at no extra cost and enjoy the lively atmosphere with other guests. Larger groups can reserve the Loft Bar, which consists of a full bar manned by two private bartenders. The Loft Bar holds up to 50 guests and overlooks the main bar.



Reserve a table on Sundays to experience a prominent football game watch party. There are DJs to provide entertainment during every commercial break to keep the party rolling. As the No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles bar in DC, guests receive $10 pitchers of Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top or Yuengling during every Eagles game. With a variety of drink specials every Sunday, groups can watch football on one of 16 plasma TVs, including a 72-inch screen. Private parties are available with drink and food specials that cater to any groups’ needs. As family and friends return home for the holidays, let Sign of the Whale play host to any groups’ game watch party.



Sign of the Whale also throws the best New Year’s Eve party in DC. Tickets can be purchased in advance that give guests access to a Premium open bar from 9pm-3am, a champagne toast and an appetizer buffet. Sign of the Whale can house groups of all sizes and features a live DJ to keep the party alive well after the ball drops. Ring in the New Year with style by celebrating with friends at Sign of the Whale. With professional party planners, let Sign of the Whale throw the perfect holiday or New Year’s Eve party for groups of any size. For more information and to reserve a private party area please call 202-785-1110 today.



About Sign of the Whale

Sign of the Whale, an 18th Street landmark for nearly one-half century located in Mid-Town, is the most dynamic establishment in DC to combine both work and play. Offering lunch, brunch, dinner, upbeat nightlife or an exciting place to watch a sports game, the many facets of Sign of the Whale will never disappoint a visitor or leave them without a smile. Sign of the Whale is conveniently located downtown, in the DuPont/Mid-Town area of DC. The bar is located on M street, between 18th and 19th. Guests of the bar/restaurant have ample street parking and a garage right across the street.



For more information on how to reserve a private party room for a bachelorette party in DC, please visit http://www.signofthewhaledc.com/.