Sign of the Whale Now Offering Game Day Specials for Football Season

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Sign of the Whale in Washington, D.C. is pleased to announce they are now offering various specials for football game days. Serving as home for the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the Syracuse Orange and California Golden Bears, all alumni and fans will be treated to a handful of food and drink specials while the games are airing. The specials will vary as they are created to make supporters of the different teams feel like they’re home.



On Sundays, Sign of the Whale sports a special Philly menu with $5 Philly Cream cheese spinach dip, $5 soft pretzels with white cheddar cheese sauce and $5 truffle cheese steak egg rolls. Drink specials include $10 pitchers and $3 drafts, with $5 red bull and vodkas. For an affordable afternoon and an energetic atmosphere for every Eagles game, Sign of the Whale is the exclusive location where Philadelphia sports fans residing in DC can support their team together.



Sports fans can sign up for the Picks to Click event for a chance to win $1,000. Simply predict the winners of each game every week and the person who compiles the most correct predictions at the end of the season wins. Weekly prizes are given to the person who has the highest total after every game of the week. Those who sign up can take advantage of Miller Lite, Coors Light and Blue Moon specials, including $3 drafts and $10 pitchers, as well as $5 boneless wings and burgers.



At the college level, Syracuse alumni club can take advantage of $4 rails, $3 drafts and $10 pitchers while eating pulled pork sliders, wing baskets, or burger and chicken sandwiches, all for $6 or less. The game will be shown on all 16 HD-TVs with high-quality surround sound. Cal supporters can capitalize on $5 soft tacos and $6 turkey sliders, with $3 bottles or drafts of Coors Light, Blue Moon and Anchor Steam.



As the end of the year is approaching, groups and individuals will start planning their New Year’s celebrations. At Sign of the Whale, tickets will soon be available for purchase to an elite NYE party in DC. Tickets include an open bar, party favors, and champagne. Private areas are available for bottle service and guests will dance the night away entertained by a live DJ. It is one great New Year’s Eve deal in DC.



For more information on game day specials or to inquire about purchasing a ticket for the New Year’s Eve bash, please call 202-785-1110 or visit the website today.



About Sign of the Whale

Sign of the Whale, an 18th Street landmark for nearly one-half century located in Mid-Town, is the most dynamic establishment in DC to combine both work and play. Offering lunch, brunch, dinner, upbeat nightlife or an exciting place to watch a sports game, the many facets of Sign of the Whale will never disappoint a visitor or leave them without a smile. Sign of the Whale is conveniently located downtown, in the DuPont/Mid-Town area of DC. The bar is located on M street, between 18th and 19th. Guests of the bar/restaurant have ample street parking and a garage right across the street.



For more information on how to reserve a private party room for a bachelorette party in DC, please visit http://www.signofthewhaledc.com/.