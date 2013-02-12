Sign of the Whale Restaurant and Bar in DC Announces Mardi Gras Holiday Celebration

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Sign of the Whale Restaurant and Bar, the popular Philadelphia Eagles bar in DC, announces their annual Mardi Gras holiday celebration on Tuesday, February 12th. The party bar will be celebrating Mardi Gras with drink specials, customary bead drops and fun behavior from all of the guests at Sign of the Whale. Drink specials being served by the bar includes $5 hurricanes, $4 Soco & Lime shots and $3 Miller Lite bottles. Also a part of the celebration, Sign of the Whale will be handing out $50 bar tabs for the most beads, every hour, beginning at 7 pm. To find out more about the Mardi Gras party at Sign of the Whale, contact the event coordinator by calling 202-785-1110.



Other than serving daily drink specials, Sign of the Whale is also an ideal venue for a corporate happy hour in DC. Ideal for coworkers looking for a place to go to after a hard day of work, Sign of the Whale provides multiple party packages including open bar and customized drink specials. Due to its location near a bustling business center, filled with office buildings, Sign of the Whale has been a prime location for corporate happy hours for many years.



An open bar package is ideal for larger groups wanting Sing of the Whale to host their private party in DC. The open bar gives guests the chance to pay a set amount at the beginning of the night, instead of having to pay per drink. The open bar ends up being a cheaper option for bachelorette parties, milestone birthday parties and corporate events. No matter what the reason is, guests will have a memorable night at Sign of the Whale.



About Sign of the Whale

Sign of the Whale, an 18th Street landmark for nearly one-half century located in Mid-Town, is the most dynamic establishment in DC to combine both work and play. Offering lunch, brunch, dinner, upbeat nightlife or an exciting place to watch a sports game, the many facets of Sign of the Whale will never disappoint a visitor or leave them without a smile. Sign of the Whale is conveniently located downtown, in the DuPont/Mid-Town area of DC. The bar is located on M street, between 18th and 19th. Guests of the bar/restaurant have ample street parking and a garage right across the street.



For more information on how to reserve a private party room for a bachelorette party in DC, please visit http://www.signofthewhaledc.com/.