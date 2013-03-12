Sign of the Whale Restaurant and Bar in DC Announces Syracuse Open Bar

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Offering the best drink specials in DC, Sign of the Whale Restaurant and Bar announces an open bar for Syracuse basketball fans on Saturday. During this open bar, guests will enjoy an exciting game, when the Syracuse Orangemen take on the Georgetown Hoyas at 4 pm. For the low price of $20, the open bar will include an unlimited supply of well mixed drinks and domestic beers. The open bar will be available from 4 pm until the end of regulation, so there will be more than enough time to party. The best part about the open bar is that $5 from every open bar will be sent to the DC Syracuse Alumni Association. Food specials will also be a part of the big day, as the Sign of the Whale will be serving $4 Grilled Cheese, $5 Burger or Chicken Sandwich, $5 Wing baskets and $6 Pulled Pork Sliders with Dinosaur BBQ Sauce. For more information on the event, contact the event coordinator at 202-785-1110.



Other than enjoying the best NCAA basketball, guests will also have a fun time having Sign of the Whale host their birthday party in DC. Guests can reserve an open bar for a birthday party every night of the week. The best part about reserving an open bar is that it will take care of all of the drink arrangements throughout the night. Guests just have to pay a set amount at the beginning of the night and will be free to enjoy the party. Sign of the Whale is a venue that has plenty of experience hosting birthday parties and bachelorette parties in DC. The restaurant has different party packages available including catering options that feature a variety of dishes.



About Sign of the Whale

Sign of the Whale, an 18th Street landmark for nearly one-half century located in Mid-Town, is the most dynamic establishment in DC to combine both work and play. Offering lunch, brunch, dinner, upbeat nightlife or an exciting place to watch a sports game, the many facets of Sign of the Whale will never disappoint a visitor or leave them without a smile. Sign of the Whale is conveniently located downtown, in the DuPont/Mid-Town area of DC. The bar is located on M street, between 18th and 19th. Guests of the bar/restaurant have ample street parking and a garage right across the street.



For more information on how to reserve a private party room for a bachelorette party in DC, please visit http://www.signofthewhaledc.com/.