Sign of the Whale Restaurant in DC Announces New Drink Specials During Ladies Night

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Sign of the Whale is giving back to the hard-working single women of DC by announcing new drink specials during Ladies Night every Thursday night in April. The party bar in DC is encouraging single women to dress to impress and enjoy $3 Champagne, $4 Ace Berry Cider and $5 Signature Stoli cocktails throughout the night. The first 30 ladies who come to celebrate the event will receive party favors. The bar will also be raffling off jewelry from the Kiwi Boutique is Arlington, Va., so guests will be able to shop as they drink. For further details, please call 202-785-1110.



After enjoying Ladies Night, guests can come back on Friday night for a cheap happy hour in DC. During happy hour, every drink item at the bar will be half-price, with the exception of LIT’s and Bomb shots. Also available, will be half-price appetizers for those who bring their appetite. Appetizers will include French fries, nachos, fried cheese, egg rolls and soft pretzels. The half-price drink specials will be available from 4 pm to 7 pm.



Reserving a private happy hour is also an ideal addition to any birthday, bachelorette or corporate party. The bar will provide multiple party packages such as an open bar in DC. With the open bar, guests will have the convenience of paying a set amount at the beginning of the night, so they do not have to spend unnecessary money paying per drink. The open bar package is ideal for larger groups and will be able to fit any budget. People can also inquire about reserving the entire restaurant for a private party.



About Sign of the Whale

Sign of the Whale, an 18th Street landmark for nearly one-half century located in Mid-Town, is the most dynamic establishment in DC to combine both work and play. Offering lunch, brunch, dinner, upbeat nightlife or an exciting place to watch a sports game, the many facets of Sign of the Whale will never disappoint a visitor or leave them without a smile. Sign of the Whale is conveniently located downtown, in the DuPont/Mid-Town area of DC. The bar is located on M street, between 18th and 19th. Guests of the bar/restaurant have ample street parking and a garage right across the street.



For more information on how to reserve a private party room for a bachelorette party in DC, please visit http://www.signofthewhaledc.com/.