Sign Up and Enjoy Discounts on Purchases at Lorrain Tyne

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Joan & Jesula and Sinrilus collection of jewelry from Lorraine Tyne offer a wide range of accessories to complement every look and to create a stunning appearance. Gorgeous and well-designed range of bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings as well as scarves are offered in stylish and contemporary as well as traditional designs.



Talking about the sale on accessories, a senior executive from Lorraine Tyne stated, "Metal knot cuff and studded cuff can be purchased at 20% off and sweet orange scarf and mint leopard scarf can be bought at 17% off and all items supplied are of the highest quality and are trendy and fashionable.” St. croix scarf is also available for purchase on sale.



All jewelry pieces can be easily viewed and purchased online and the ornaments from the bridal collection can also be viewed at the physical store as per the convenience of shoppers. Cubic zirconia, Austrian crystals, Swarovski crystals, freshwater and man made pearls are used for carfting the jewelry items along with silver, gold or platinum.



Speaking about the secure payment gateway provided, a senior official from Lorraine Tyne commented, "All orders can be placed on the website online and payments can be done in a secure environment which has been encrypted with SSL technology to ensure credit card details and personal information of customers are well protected.”



Information and advice on how to care for jewelry are also made available and customers can check this out on the website of the company. Wholesale orders are also catered to and shoppers can directly contact the store for more details.



About Lorraine Tyne

Lorraine Tyne offers an exclusive collection of jewelry crafted from silver, gold and platinum and embellished with stunning pearls and swarovski crystals. Joan & Jesula and Sinrilus are the two lines of jewelry that provides numerous options for shoppers to choose from. All orders can be easily placed online with the click of a button and delivery service is offered on purchases made.