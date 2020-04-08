Sign Up for the 2020 Danny Berry Baseball Summer Vacation Camp

Miami, FL – 04/07/2020 – Summer season is just around the corner. For those seeking enriching activities for their children, Danny Berry Baseball is planning to launch the 2020 Summer Vacation Camp. The camp is open to children and teens between the ages of 5 to 13 and the sessions are a week long.
Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Each child will be put in one of four groups based on their age during the summer camp. Pee Wees are from 5 years old, Rookies are from 6 to 7 years old, Prospects are from 8 to 9 years old, and Majors are from 10 to 13 years old. The camp provides a wide variety of events focused on learning the baseball sport including the basics like such as running bases, catching, throwing a pitch, and more. Additional sports are also part of the camp experience, like swimming, indoor basketball, and more.
The 2020 Summer Vacation Camp will begin on June 8. Full-day sessions are from 9 am to 4 pm while half-day sessions are from 9 am to 12 pm. Field trips, lunch, and a snack are included in full-day camps. To register, please visit https://www.dannyberry.com/.
About Danny Berry Baseball
Danny Berry Baseball provides an ideal setting for a youngster's introduction into the beloved sport of baseball in an environment focused on being pressure-free and most of all, fun. A popular youth coach in South Florida, Danny Berry is committed to creating a world of fun for boys, girls, and adults through richly distinct leagues, clinics, and baseball programs. For more information on Danny's baseball summer clinic Miami, please call 305-281-0961.