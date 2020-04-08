Sign Up for the 2020 Danny Berry Baseball Summer Vacation Camp

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Each child will be put in one of four groups based on their age during the summer camp. Pee Wees are from 5 years old, Rookies are from 6 to 7 years old, Prospects are from 8 to 9 years old, and Majors are from 10 to 13 years old. The camp provides a wide variety of events focused on learning the baseball sport including the basics like such as running bases, catching, throwing a pitch, and more. Additional sports are also part of the camp experience, like swimming, indoor basketball, and more.



The 2020 Summer Vacation Camp will begin on June 8. Full-day sessions are from 9 am to 4 pm while half-day sessions are from 9 am to 12 pm. Field trips, lunch, and a snack are included in full-day camps. To register, please visit https://www.dannyberry.com/.



About Danny Berry Baseball

Danny Berry Baseball provides an ideal setting for a youngster's introduction into the beloved sport of baseball in an environment focused on being pressure-free and most of all, fun. A popular youth coach in South Florida, Danny Berry is committed to creating a world of fun for boys, girls, and adults through richly distinct leagues, clinics, and baseball programs. For more information on Danny's baseball summer clinic Miami, please call 305-281-0961.