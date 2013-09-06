Signal Generators Market Poise $822.22 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- According to a new market research report of "Signal Generator Market 2013-2018: By Products (Arbitrary Waveform, RF, Microwave, Function), Applications (Designing, Testing, Repairing), End Users (Telecommunication, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial) And Technology (WCDMA, GSM, LTE)" ,published by MarketsandMarkets is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2013 to 2018 and reach $822.22 million in 2018.



Browse 86 market data tables and 62 figures spread through 278 pages and in-depth TOC on “Signal Generator Market 2013-2018: By Products (Arbitrary Waveform, RF, Microwave, Function), Applications (Designing, Testing, Repairing), End Users (Telecommunication, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial) And Technology (WCDMA, GSM, LTE)”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/signal-generator-market-1128.html



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Signal Generator is an electronic device designed to generate electrical impulses that are either repeating or non-repeating. There are different types of signal generators which used for different applications and by various end-users. Some of the major types of signal generators are Arbitrary Waveform Generator, RF Generator, Microwave Generator, Pitch Signal Generator, Audio Signal Generator, and Video Signal Generator.



All the different types of generators are covered in the report. Signal Generators are used for various applications like Troubleshooting, Designing, Testing, Repairing, and so on. On the basis of different applications, Signal Generators are used by different end users like Telecommunication, Electronics Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial and the Education sector that are also described in the report along with the specific functionalities.



Telecommunication industry and drastic growth in the aerospace & defense sector are expected to boost up the sales of the signal generators market in the present test & measurements industry. Increasing price pressure and reluctance to invest on new technologies are expected to be some of the major threats for the signal generators market. Various other drivers, restraints and opportunities for the signal generators market are also described in details in the report. The market for signal generators is expected to show a linear growth in the subsequent five years because of the continuous technological advancements and improvements in the features of signal generators.



Geographical split for every application is included in the report as the market share of different applications of signal generators varies from one region to another. Industrial sector, education sector, medical sector and automotive sector are some of the major end-users which are expected to take a hit in the signal generators market in the coming years.



This report describes the overall market into four major geographical segments, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. All the four major regions are further segmented on the basis of different products, applications and end-users of the signal generators. North America is themarket leader in the overall signal generators market; followed by Europe and APAC. In ROW, Middle East, and Africa are the largest contributors.



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