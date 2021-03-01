Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The Global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 18.28 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, rising cybercrimes involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.



Besides, extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the command and control systems are the crucial reasons behind the enormous growth of this market. Also higher usage of space-based command and control infrastructure and smart city command center applications are expected to fuel the market growth.



This report on the global Signal Intelligence Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Signal Intelligence market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Signal Intelligence market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Signal Intelligence industry to give an overall analysis.



Further key findings from the report suggest

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes and commercial applications. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) market enforcement.

Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military Commands

Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

Military Critical Infrastructure

Routine Operations

Emergency Services

Transportation System

Others



Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

Communications Intelligence (COMINT)



End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Army

Air force

Navy

Defense Intelligence

Commercial Services



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Signal Intelligence Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Signal Intelligence Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Signal Intelligence Market By Surgery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Signal Intelligence Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Signal Intelligence Market Regional Outlook

Continued…