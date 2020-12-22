Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market



The Global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.28 billion by the year 2027, as per the latest analysis byEmergen Research. The leading factors impacting the growth of the industry include the rising prevalence of geospatial intelligence, rising threats & tensions of asymmetric warfare, and the increasing rate of cybercrimes with data breaches from the confidential networks of governing authorities, and increasing investment in the defense agencies and foreign intelligence platforms.



Major Key Players Are:- The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.



Market Drivers



Increasing focus on the common operating picture (COP) of military operations, battlefield awareness, decision benefits of the command & control systems, and increased capabilities of information dominance, are the key factors propelling the market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, increasing usage of space-based command & control infrastructure, as well as smart city command center applications, are projected to boost industry growth. The growing importance of geospatial intelligence is also aiding the expansion of the Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) market enforcement.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, End Users, and Region:







- Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)





- Military Commands



- Homeland Security & Cyber Protection



- Military Critical Infrastructure



- Routine Operations



- Emergency Services



- Transportation System



- Others









- Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)





- Land



- Airborne



- Naval



- Joint



- Space









- Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)





- Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)



- Communications Intelligence (COMINT)









- End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)





- Army



- Air force



- Navy



- Defense Intelligence



- Commercial Services











Regional Landscape



North America, due to the major investment in the defense sector and commercial projects in the region, particularly in the U.S., and the growth of information technology is projected to significantly influence the growth of the regional market. The Asia Pacific region is speculated to deliver the highest CAGR during the coming years. The rapid increase in investment towards defense authorities in the region is projected to boost the growth of the industry in the region in the forecast duration.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of security breaches in defense



4.2.2.2. Electronic warfare and emphasis on signal system modernization



4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & information technology



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Military Commands



5.1.2. Homeland Security & Cyber Protection



5.1.3. Military Critical Infrastructure



5.1.4. Routine Operations



5.1.5. Emergency Services



5.1.6. Transportation System



5.1.7. Others



Chapter 6. Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Land



6.1.2. Airborne



6.1.3. Naval



6.1.4. Joint



6.1.5. Space



Chapter 7. Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)



7.1.2. Communications Intelligence (COMINT)



To be continued…!



