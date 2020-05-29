Signalchem Biotech Inc. Launches Covid-19 Elisa Kits for Diagnostic Research

Richmond, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- SignalChem, a global leader in cell signaling and protein engineering, has been conducting research on new coronaviruses since the outbreak of the virus.



"We understand the importance of accurate and affordable diagnostic solutions and have developed important research tools to help IVD companies work on developing accurate diagnostic tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2," states Jun Yan, President of the company.



The brand new SignalChem's COVID-19 ELISA kits are important research and detection tools to study the novel SARS-CoV-2 and its molecular interactions with the host cell. Our high-quality ELISA kits can be used for the detection and quantification of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (RBD) and human anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike protein IgG antibody in biological and recombinant samples.



2019-nCoV S1 Protein Detection ELISA Kit Catalog No. C19SD-876



SignalChem's 2019-nCoV (SARS-CoV-2) S1 Protein ELISA Kit is a sandwich enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay to detect and quantify SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in biological and/or recombinant samples. This high throughput assay is designed based on the principle of using the immobilized ACE2 protein on the surface of 96-well plates to trap the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein present in biological and/or recombinant samples, followed by the addition of horseradish peroxidase (HRP) labeled detection antibody to generate a colorimetric signal. The intensity of signal generated is proportional to the amount of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and allows absolute quantification of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein present in biological or recombinant samples. SignalChem's SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Detection ELISA Kit is easy to use and has been validated by both internal and external quality protocols.



2019-nCoV S1 Human IgG Detection ELISA Kit Catalog No. C19S1-877



SignalChem's 2019-nCoV (SARS-CoV-2) S1 Human IgG ELISA Kit is an immunological screening tool to detect the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG in biological and/or recombinant samples. The indirect ELISA method is designed based on the principle of using a SARS-CoV-2 recombinant spike protein precoated 96-well plate to trap anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies produced by the immune system against the viral protein. Once this complex is formed, another horseradish peroxidase (HRP) labeled antibody specific to the human IgG is added, and the successful binding would generate a colorimetric signal. The intensity of the color is directly proportional to the amount of target IgG generated by the immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 infection.



SignalChem Biotech Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the research, development, and production of innovative and high-quality human recombinant cell signaling products. SignalChem strives to support scientists in academia, pharma, and biotech companies around the world by creating effective research tools to advance the basic research in life sciences and to facilitate the efforts in drug discovery and development.



For more information or a quote, please email SignalChem at info@signalchem.com or visit our website at https://signalchem.com/product_elisa_kits.php.



