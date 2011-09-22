Signature Bank Strategically Chooses VerityThree, Inc. As Technology Partner

McHenry, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2011 -- VerityThree, Inc. (VTI), today announced that Signature Bank, a $288 million bank in Chicago using Jack Henry’s Silverlake core solution, has strategically identified VerityThree as its technology partner of the future. Signature Bank was focused on reducing operating expenses, increasing the level of the organization’s IT experience, managing compliance, and establishing effective IT strategies.



“We take great pride in our ability to embrace and adapt quickly to the newest and smartest technologies in the banking industry,” stated Mick O’Rourke, president of Signature Bank. “We chose VerityThree because we needed a technology partner that has dedication, foresight, and an ability to think creatively to overcome technology challenges.



VerityThree integrates a superior service delivery model with a powerful managed service platform that allows the consulting firm to proactively monitor, manage, and maintain technology infrastructure and end users. A fixed fee approach and technology roadmap is also incorporated into the delivery of services which ensures operational costs are under control so that the bank can focus on its core business initiatives.



“Signature Bank recognizes the advantages of outsourcing their technology needs to a technology service provider with deep expertise in the banking industry,” says Jonathan Smith, President of VerityThree, Inc. “Our ability to identify and implement the best technologies in the financial services industry and find the solutions that are the right fit for Signature Bank’s technology needs will be the basis for what we anticipate will be a long and successful partnership.”



VerityThree, Inc. (VTI) is a leading provider of technology solutions for community banks, engineering firms, and other businesses. We build IT strategies for our clients by reverse engineering the long-term vision and goals of an organization and applying a customized delivery of strategic technology consulting and technology management services. With more than 12 years of business experience, VerityThree leverages strategic partnerships, industry recognized certifications, and “best practice” offerings to authenticate its commitment to long-term client relationships. VerityThree has committed annually to the examination and reporting of controls in a service organization under the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 16.



VerityThree is an associate partner of the Community Bankers of Illinois and will be exhibiting at the Annual Convention & Expo in Milwaukee, WI on September 22-24 (exhibitor booth #75).