Signature Little Ones: Clothier, Gift Maker to the Entertainment World's Babies, Toddlers, Children

Richmond Hill, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Signature Little Ones has reached the stars as celebrities from around the world now own the small business’ personalized gifts for little ones.



Swag Bag Success

Recently recruited by Secret Room Events-the marketing firm behind the swag bags given out to the stars at the biggest events in the entertainment world-the Ontario-based small business created 10 fabulous baby baskets that were handed out to celebrities at this year’s MTV Movie Awards. These baskets proved to be so popular with those who already have all that they need that Signature Little Ones has already been tapped to provide personalized gifts for babies, toddlers, and children at next year’s ultra-prestigious Golden Globes Awards.



Business Award

Signature Little Ones, one of Canada’s leading provider of top-of-the-line personalized gifts for babies, toddlers and children, is not just being noticed in celebrity circles, the business world has stood up and taken notice.



“We’re humbled to have been nominated and named as being one of the 12 finalists in the 2014 Mompreneur Award of Excellence,” a Signature Little Ones spokesperson said. “Considering that Canadians place the nominations and make the final votes, it’s an incredibly huge honor to be placed alongside such highly innovative, creative, and remarkably inspiring moms, who have excelled at juggling family life and business.”



About Signature Little Ones

Signature Little Ones operates with a singular mission: provide elegant, unique, and top-quality personalized gifts for babies, toddlers, and children to moms, dads, family members and friends around the world. The mom-led business strives to meet the needs of each of its customers with a true promise of fulfillment and satisfaction.



To learn more about Signature Little One s, please contact the company at:



http://www.signaturelittleones.com

Tel: 1-800-946-1523

Fax: 1-800-946-3470