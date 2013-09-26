Signature Orthodontics of Cupertino Announces Comprehensive Package of Orthodontic Treatments

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Signature Orthodontics of Cupertino, California recently revealed their comprehensive package of orthodontic treatments. The new services include, but are not limited to, early age orthodontic treatment, adolescent orthodontic treatment, adult orthodontic treatment, surgical orthodontics, Invisalign and retainers. Signature Orthodontics founder Dr. Setareh Mozafari, DDS and her staff have developed this package to respond effectively to the needs of their patients in and around Cupertino.



Current patients describe Signature Orthodontics as an office that provides a friendly and stress free environment. Generally any visit to an orthodontist can be cause for concern and stress, but Dr. Mozafari and her staff work hard to make each patient feel as ease by explaining exactly what the procedures entail and by developing a very specific plan for each individual.



The package of orthodontic services covers patients from early childhood through their adult years. Families with young children can seek out procedures that address issues before they have a chance to become larger problems. Dr. Mozafari emphasizes steps to minimize issues that might interfere with normal growth of permanent teeth as children age.



Adolescent orthodontic treatments focus on making sure teeth grow normally and are perfectly aligned during the years between 10 and 12. These adolescent services prepare young children for their teen years when having beautiful teeth becomes increasingly important. Dr. Mozafari also offers comprehensive orthodontic services for adults, with an emphasis that it is never too late to focus on a new smile. Working with adults can be a challenge, but Dr. Mozafari addresses any concerns through effective communication and excellent education.



Services also include complete orthodontic surgical services and innovative treatments like Invisalign. To learn more about Signature Orthodontics and their orthodontic services visit Signature Orthodontics official website or call 408-610-9886 to speak with an orthodontic specialist.



About Signature Orthodontics

Signature Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic office in Cupertino, California. Dr. Setareh Mozafari graduated from the University of Southern California, School of Dentistry (USC). She is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, American Board of Orthodontics, Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and Santa Clara County Dental Society.



Contact Details:

Dental Practice Name:

Signature Orthodontics

Email Address:

info@DrMOrthodontics.com

Dental Practice Address:

10055 Miller Avenue, Suite 103

Cupertino, CA 95014

Phone:

408-610-9886