Signature Roofing Celebrates 20 Years of Steady Growth and Strong Customer Service in the Bay Area Residential Roofing Industry

2013 marks the 20th anniversary for Signature Roofing and two decades of steady growth and a strong code of ethics. This is a milestone few Bay Area roofing companies reach and has culminated in Signature Roofing becoming one of the most referred roofers in neighborhoods throughout San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties.



With recent advances in asphalt roofing shingle manufacturing, more Bay Area homeowners are opting to reroof their homes sooner rather than later. The advantages these products’ include energy saving, fire rating and long-lasting protection features, as well as potential homeowner’s insurance discounts and marketability for resale. To adapt to next-generation shingles, Signature Roofing’s contractors have undergone extensive training to earn certification from two of the nation’s largest shingle manufacturers, GAF and Certainteed.



“I attribute much of our longevity, ongoing success and stellar reputation to my hand-picked staff. We don’t hire seasonal labor or outsource any of our work. When homeowners hire us as their roofing contractor, they know they’re getting our trusted roofers, many of whom have been with Signature Roofing for many years,” states George Belden, company owner and founder.



In addition to superior roofing materials and expert roof installations, the company offers homeowners one of the most comprehensive workmanship warranties available in the Bay Area market. Nearly free from legal speak, Signature Roofing’s workmanship warranty covers any leak and any costs related to sheetrock, insulation, and paint repair up to $5,000 for a full 10 years. That level of protection is unheard of in the roofing industry.



About Signature Roofing

After 20 years in the roofing business, Signature Roofing holds a state license in good standing and a complaint-free record, an A+ Better Bureau Business rating, and business licenses in all the major cities in San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties. Belden still writes up every estimate rather than hiring a team of salesmen and passes the commission savings onto his customers. It’s not how most roofing contractors operate today, but the Signature Roofing team, satisfied customers and referrals wouldn’t have it any other way.