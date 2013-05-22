Signature Roofing Publishes 17-Page Roofing Guide That Educates Bay Area Homeowners on the Roofing Process

Belmont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Signature Roofing has published The Roofing Process. The 17-page roofing guide clearly explains everything a homeowner needs to know about the roofing process, from how to get a fair roofing estimate and clean up procedures to reading between the lines of materials and workmanship warranties.



Best of all, you don’t have to be familiar with roofing or roofing lingo to understand it. The Roofing Process was written especially for homeowners who need easy-to-read, objective information to help plan and budget for installing a new roof.



“Even if homeowners do not choose Signature Roofing as their roofing contractor, we still want them to have this information. Unless you’re in the roofing industry, it’s not immediately obvious whether or not your roof was properly installed. Roofing problems associated with poor roofing installation or subpar materials can surface many years later,” explains George Belden, company owner and founder.



The Roofing Process covers important information every homeowner should know before hiring a residential roofer. The guide reviews how to get a roofing estimate, what to look and look out for and factors impacting a new roof’s cost. There are sections educating consumers on how a roof should be properly installed, asphalt roofing shingles, along with how to determine whether or not to replace or reuse gutters and downspouts. Readers also learn why the final clean up is a clear indicator of how well the roofer installed the roof.



The roofing guide is available as a downloadable PDF on the company’s website. The Roofing Process is also given to San Mateo and Santa Clara county homeowners who request a free roofing estimate from Signature Roofing.



