Signature Weddings Asia - an Online Friendly Wedding Portal for Brides and Grooms

Setia Alam, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Wedding is one of the most memorable events in a person’s life and as soon as the girl answered “yes” to the question “will you marry me?” wedding preparations may take place. Wedding preparations nowadays is more detailed and lots of things are needed to be considered. It could be fun, exciting and quite stressful.



Planning your special day will take time but you need not fret about because Signature Weddings Asia could help making your dream wedding come true. Signature Weddings is one of the Asia’s leading online wedding guide for the future brides and grooms. The website aims to provide helpful ideas, insights and topics about weddings. It even features several stories which could be a source of inspiration for you for proposals and engagements. The site for Signature Weddings Asia includes stories of couple having had their wedding in church, in the garden and on the each beach; there are even out of the country weddings.



Every girl dreams of that moment that she is walking down the aisle and wearing a beautiful wedding dress; and for that, Signature Weddings Asia has a fashion and style section featuring different bridal collections, bridal shoes as well as jewelries and accessories. Brides-to-be can also be updated with the upcoming bridal fair and bridal planning workshops posted on the website.



Given that capturing every single moment on that special day and to see those on screen is essential, a top wedding photographer and videographer should have a big part on that very special event. A list of top wedding photographers and videographers, together with their portfolio can be viewed on the website to impress the brides and grooms to be and to help them find out what suits them best.



Signature Weddings features articles mostly in Singapore and Malaysia. Future couples can grab a copy of Signature Weddings’ Magazine. It is available in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.



Signature Wedding

8-5 , setia avenue,

setia alam,

Setia Alam Seksyen U13,

40170 Shah Alam, Selangor D. E., Malaysia



http://signatureweddings.asia